Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation visits Mountain Jews Museum in Guba [PHOTOS]

18 March 2025 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

On March 18, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Mountain Jews Museum in Guba’s Krasnaya Sloboda settlement.

Azernews reports that Naum Naftaliyev, the museum’s deputy director, briefed Leyla Aliyeva about this cultural institution.

The museum is recognized as the world’s first dedicated to Mountain Jews, showcasing exhibits that reflect their rich history, customs, traditions, and culture.

Housed in the Garchagi Synagogue, the museum preserves a collection of treasures from various parts of the Caucasus, including national costumes, ritual objects, manuscripts, books, 19th-century antiques, and artifacts representing the heritage and traditions of the Mountain Jewish community.

This site stands as a testament to Azerbaijan’s regional tolerance, while also highlighting historical intercultural connections and the nation’s commitment to multiculturalism.