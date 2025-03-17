Web of Science: Azerbaijan's scientific output seen remarkable growth

17 March 2025 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani scientists have made significant progress in recent years, as shown by data from the well-respected "Web of Science" database, Azernews reports.

In 2024, researchers from Azerbaijan published twice as many articles in these important journals compared to 2022. This surge highlights a major increase in the country’s scientific contributions.

Azerbaijan Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev shared these impressive results on social media. He pointed out that 325 of the published articles are among the top 10 percent most read scientific works in the world, and 85 articles are in the top 1 percent.

These achievements demonstrate that Azerbaijani scientists are gaining more visibility and influence globally.

The rise in the number of publications suggests that they are not only sharing their findings with a wider audience but are also becoming more involved in important discussions happening in the international scientific community.