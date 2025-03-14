Completion of filming for full-length feature film announced

14 March 2025 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

With the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Narimanfilm film studio has completed the shooting of the full-length feature film "Doğma torpaq" (Native Land), Azernews reports.

The screenwriter and director of the film is Ilgar Safat. The film highlights three important historical milestones of Azerbaijan: the expulsion of our compatriots from their native lands in the territory of present-day Armenia, the First Garabagh War, in particular, the Khojaly genocide, as well as the glorious Victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the 44-day Patriotic War.

PASHA Holding, United Alliance group, Gazelli Group, AzMade Group, CMS, Azersun Holding, as well as Caspian Energy Club and İTV took part in the film shooting.

The filming took place in Gobustan, Guba, Barda, Zagatala, Gakh, as well as in Baku and Shaki.

The film is planned to be shown in a number of countries and participate in international film festivals.

The director of photography of the film is Konstantin Esadze, the composer is Araz Humbatli, the sound engineer is Ivan Gusakov, the producer is Nariman Mammadov.

The main roles in the film were played by Rustam Jabrailov and Alina Vorontsova (Russia).

The film also featured People's Artists Khadji Ismayilov, Mabud Maharramov, as well as actors Azer Aydemir, Gorgud Jafarli, Rashad Safarov, Eldar Bagirbayov, Ajdar Zeynalov, Yaroslav Trifonov, Amina Abbasova and others.

The plot of the film unfolds in 1992. Independent Azerbaijan is fighting against Armenian separatists in Garabagh.

Journalist Miranda comes to Azerbaijan from London to shoot a documentary about the Caucasian leopard. Fate brings her together with the intelligence officer Emil.

Together they go through difficult trials, during which Miranda learns a lot about the tragic pages of Azerbaijan's modern history.

The film premiere of the film is scheduled for April 2025.