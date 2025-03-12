Heydar Aliyev Palace to mark 85th anniversary of renowned jazz musician

12 March 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A grand jubilee concert celebrating the 85th anniversary of the renowned jazz pianist and composer Vagif Mustafazade (1940-1979) is set to take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on March 16, Azernews reports.

As the visionary creator of Azerbaijani jazz mugham, Vagif Mustafazade left an indelible impact on the music world. His distinctive compositions, which beautifully blend Eastern and Western influences, continue to resonate with audiences across the globe.

On this special evening, a lineup of esteemed artists will perform works inspired by Mustafazade's legacy.

Notably, his daughter, the acclaimed jazz performer and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Aziza Mustafazade, along with his grandson, Ramiz Khan, will grace the stage.

Everyone is invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of jazz and pay tribute to the extraordinary Vagif Mustafazade.

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket.Az.

Join us in celebrating this musical celebration in Baku!