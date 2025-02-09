Film "Azerbaijani Atabeys" screened in Lachin [PHOTOS]

9 February 2025 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

The next presentation of the feature-documentary film "Azerbaijani Atabeys", which was made available to film lovers, took place at the "Lacinema" Cinema Center in the city of Lachin.

As reported by the Lachin District Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, before the film presentation, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin region, expressed his gratitude to the creative team for holding the film's presentation in Lachin.

The producer and scriptwriter of the feature-documentary film “Azerbaijani Atabeys” Sarvar Bayramov said that the purpose of presenting the film in Lachin is to contribute to the effectiveness of the leisure time of our compatriots living in Lachin and the surrounding areas who returned to their native lands, ancestral lands within the framework of the “Great Return” program. It is also to form an additional source of pride by bringing to the agenda our rich historical heritage, the heroic chronicle of our people: “The film will add color to the harmony of life being restored in Lachin and the surrounding areas. The inclusion of the Zangezur theme and subconscious messages related to the Patriotic War, the glorious Victory in this film, and the drawing of certain historical parallels with the present day are of particular importance in terms of ideological essence. At the same time, the theme is specific to Eastern Zangazur - Lachin in terms of location, and its screening in the liberated areas has a symbolic meaning.”

It was noted that the feature-documentary film "Azerbaijani Atabeys" reflects the 12th-13th centuries, which are considered the renaissance period of our national statehood and culture.

People's Artist Mehriban Zaki called the film's presentation in Lachin the beginning of a great success.

"We have achieved our dreams. Now we are watching a film in Lachin, in the mountains, in complete safety. I congratulate each of you on this occasion," she said.

Then, the documentary film "Azerbaijani Atabeys" was screened. The presentation was attended by families of martyrs, veterans, residents of Lachin, and citizens living in the surrounding areas.

