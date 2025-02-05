Int'l Mugham Center delights audience with captivating music [PHOTOS]

5 February 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has delighted the audience with an evening of mugham music, Azernews reports.

Honored Artist Elnur Zeynalov,soloists of International Mugham Center Ravana Gurbanova, Aushan Mehdiyeva, Elgiz Aliyev, Konul Khalilzade, Almakhanum Ahmadli and Konul Mammadli performed mugham compositions, tasnifs and folk songs.

Mugham is one of the oldest musical genres and is deeply rooted in spiritual culture. One of the meanings of this word is explained as music sent by the Almighty. It is no coincidence that ancient scientists treated people with the sounds of mugham. In turn, Azerbaijan is rightfully considered the cradle of mugham. Included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Heritage of Humanity, mugham is the embodiment of the soul of the Azerbaijani people, a reflection of their traditions and customs.

Each mugham composition consists of several parts united by a common creative idea, and is named in accordance with one mode-mugam in which it is performed. In total, there are seven main types of modes: Rast, Shur, Segah, Shushter, Chargah, Bayat-Shiraz, Humayun and several secondary ones. Between the sections of mugham, tesnifs are performed - vocal compositions, or rengs and dirings, instrumental inclusions. The style of performance also deserves special attention - it is based on improvisation. This effect takes the listener to a completely different dimension with melodies created by such national instruments as tar, kamancha and gaval (other instruments can also be used), and, of course, the mugham performer - khanende.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.