Film Fund presents book about prominent actress [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has hosted a presentation ceremony of Rahila Soltangizi's book "A Lifetime Memory" on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of Honored Artist, theater and film actress Ataya Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

The photo exhibition reflecting Ataya Aliyeva's life and work was opened as part of the event.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Director of the Film Fund, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev spoke about the Honored Artist's film work.

People's Artists Shafiga Mammadova, Haji Ismayilov, Abdul Mahmudov, Jafar Namig Kamal, Honored Artist Fuzuli Huseynov, Honored Cultural Worker Yusif Sheikhov, Doctor of Art History, Professor Ilham Rahimli, Honored Art Worker Shafag Sultan Alikhanli, Honored Journalist Gulbeniz Huseynova, and cinematographer Faramiz Mammadov shared their memories with the famous artist.

The event featured videos prepared by the Azerbaijan State Film Fund and the "So-and-So" project, reflecting the life and work of Ataya Aliyeva, as well as the film "The Last Prayer," which was discovered several years ago during research and is little known to the general public.