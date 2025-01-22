Teachers of art education institutions informed about Creative Center [PHOTOS]

22 January 2025 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Cultural and Creative Industries Development Center,established by the Culture Ministry, has been presented for a group of teachers hired for music and art schools and centers, Azernews reports.

Head of the Culture Ministry`s Department of Creative Industries and Digital Development Rashad Azizov, who spoke at the event, provided detailed information about the Creative Center. He noted that the main goal of the Creative Center, which was opened in December last year, is to support young talents, improve their qualifications and create conditions for the realization of their creative potential.

"It is also to implement projects in the field of cultural and creative industries, support the formation and development of new entrepreneurial entities and startups in this field. The main goals are to help increase the creation and export of local creative products and services, and to attract talented young people from the regions in relevant areas. Currently, the Creative Center is implementing a number of successful projects, including three incubation programs: music, "Gametech", "Cultech". Within the framework of these programs, 20 new startups have already been created, and in total more than 50 residents use the services of the center," Rashad Azizov said.

The center holds master classes and trainings on the use of artificial intelligence in the fields of animation, music and film industry, design, and creativity within the framework of the Ai4Art project.

More than 200 young people participate in these educational programs. The center also includes the "Yaradıcı Market" market platform and the Yaradıcı Edu.az educational center.

Young teachers can use the opportunities of the Creative Center to realize their ideas in the relevant field, he added.