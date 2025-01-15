State Film Fund marks 85th anniversary of Honored Artist Aydin Kazimzade [PHOTOS]

15 January 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Film Fund has solemnly celebrated the 85th anniversary of the Honored Artist, film scholar, and laureate of national awards Aydin Kazimzade, Azernews reports.

The event opened with a photography exhibition dedicated to the life and work of the jubilarian, a cinema researcher.

The speakers included Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova, Director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund and Honored Artist Jamil Guliyev, First Secretary of the Azerbaijan Film-makers Union, People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova, Director of the AzerbaijanFilm studio Azar Guliyev, People's Writer Natig Rasulzade, People's Artists Rafig Azimov and Gamida Omarova, People's Artist Arif Huseynov, Professor Abbasgulu Nadjafzade, Honored Artists Ayaz Salayev and Jahangir Zeynalov, Honored Journalist Etibar Babayev, Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor Firudin Gurbanov, who spoke about Aydin Kazimzade's merits, conveyed their congratulations, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

In the circle of filmmakers, he is referred to as the "chief archivist" of Azerbaijani cinema. It is noteworthy that it was Aydin Kazimzade who, at one time, clarified the birth date of Azerbaijani cinema (August 2, 1898), which domestic filmmakers have been celebrating as their professional holiday for many years now.

Aydin Kazimzade was born on January 15, 1940, in Baku. He was named after the hero of the famous play by Jafar Jabbarli, "Aydin."

His childhood was very difficult. His father died during World War II, and after finishing seventh grade, Aydin Kazimzade had to transfer to an evening school to work during the day to help his mother and brother. By the age of 16, he got a job as a worker in one of the workshops producing theatrical decorations for the Azerbaijan Theater Society (now the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union).

Two years later, Aydin Kazimzade enrolled in the journalism faculty of Baku State University, where he began actively collaborating with the university newspaper.

After graduating from university, he worked as a photographer for the "Kino" newspaper of the Filmification Management.

In 1963, his professional career in journalism began; over the years, he worked as a proofreader, then as a literary editor, a distribution editor, and later as the chief editor of the "Kino" newspaper and the "Film" magazine, which Aydin Kazimzade initiated in Baku in 1966. Thus, he permanently linked his destiny with Azerbaijani cinema.

From 1971 to 1991, Aydin Kazimzade served as the director of the advertising and information department at the State Committee of Cinematography, which was later renamed Azerkino Video.

At the same time, he was the chief editor of the "Kino" newspaper and the "Film" magazine.

Aydin Kazimzade then transferred to Azerbaijani television and later began teaching the history of Azerbaijani cinema at the State University of Culture and Arts.

Currently, he is a leading specialist at the Film Museum of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund.