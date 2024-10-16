Mugham Center presents works of Austrian classic [PHOTOS]

16 October 2024 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Centre has hosted a concert titled "An die Musik" featuring works by the Austrian classic Franz Schubert, Azernews reports.

Schubert is renowned as one of the founders of Romanticism in music and is the composer of over 600 vocal compositions (with texts by Schiller, Goethe, Heine, and others), nine symphonies, and numerous chamber and solo piano works.

Franz Schubert composed the piece "An die Musik" (To Music) in March 1817 for solo voice and piano, using text from a poem by his friend Franz von Schober.

He later dedicated it to the Viennese piano virtuoso Albert Stadler. This hymn to musical art is one of Schubert's most famous songs.

Its greatness and popularity are typically attributed to its harmonic simplicity, expansive melody, and strong bass line that effectively supports the vocal line.

However, on this evening, there was no vocal performance, and the musicians presented a selection of well-known compositions, including Piano Trio No. 2, D. 929.

The concert featured the Honoured Artist Alexey Milykh (cello), Osman Ayublu (violin), and Tofig Shikhiyev (piano).

The International Mugham Centre is an iconic institution dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.

Since 2008, the centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

The Centre also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Centre is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

