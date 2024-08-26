Closing concert of "Summer Festival" held in park of Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The last day-off of summer was the closing concert called "Summer Festival" in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Residents of the capital and guests of our city listened to the performance of popular singers in the park and spent a wonderful summer evening.

A rich program was prepared for the concert to attract the interest of any audience. At the "Summer Festival", songs of various genres were performed with the participation of famous singers. These performances, which we love and always listen to with great enthusiasm, were performed as a duet or collective. Most of the songs were presented for the first time in such an interpretation. The goal is to demonstrate the dialogue of generations in music.

Virtual duet with Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, Almakhanim Ahmadli and Aygun Beyl, Almaz Alasgarli and Elchin Jafarov, Aygun Kazimova and Zamiq Huseynov, Elnur Mammadov and Gunay Ibrahimli, Adalat Shukurov and Nigar Jamal, Faig Agayev and Dilara Kazimova, Khayyam Nisanov and Aysel, Konul at the concert Khasiyeva and Ilkin Ahmadov, Malakkhanim Eyyubova and Ramal Israfilov, Mansum Ibrahimov and Elnara Khalilova, Murad Arif and Mardan Kazimov, Mubariz Taghiyev and Javidan Fatihi, Nazim Pishyari and Mehin Humbatova, Nazpari Dostaliyeva and Ilkin Dovletov, Nisa Gasimova and Abbas Bagirov, Niyamaddin Musayev and "Dönga" group, PRoMete and Samira AliMaryam, "Rast" group and Jamal Hashim, Sevda Alekbarzade and "Grandmothers" group, duets of Tunzale Aghayeva and Nadir Rustamli, as well as Gulyaz and Gulyanag Mammadovas and Kamila Nabiyeva, Ilaha Rustamova, as well as Tayyar Bayramov, Ravana Amiraslanli, Mirali Sarizade, and then Sabina Babayeva, Sona Azizova, Atilla Garib, Atilla Mammadov spoke.

