Eye-catching miniature art on display at Khatai Arts Center [PHOTOS]

Khatai Arts Center has pleased its visitors with a corner of miniatures, Azernews reports citing the center.

Along with works of modern Azerbaijani artists, the corner of miniatures exhibits samples of the ancient schools of Qajar, Tabriz, Mughal, Gashgay, Herat, Isfahan and Samarkand.

The project was organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the State Art Gallery.

Note that Khatai Arts Center aims to create a different exposition by constantly renewing the corner based on the principle of "one work from one artist".

Azerbaijani miniature art, which constitutes an interesting and rich part of the art of the peoples of the Near and Middle East, occupies a special place in the history of world art, and is included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The art of miniatures is considered as an integral part of the social and cultural identity of the societies of the states that represent it.

Each miniature work contributes to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage, strengthens cultural ties between past and present, and acts as a historical document with rich visual content reflecting traditional architecture, rituals, cultural events and many other areas of everyday life.

