National Library presents exhibition dedicated to renowned musicologist [PHOTOS]

22 July 2024 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Library has presented a book exhibition "Professor Jeyran Mahmudova-60", Azernews reports.

The project was launched in connection with the 60th anniversary of the birth of the renowned musicologist, Doctor of Art Studies, Professor, Honored Artist Jeyran Mahmudova.

The monographs, books compiled and edited by the musicologist, scientific articles, and literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages ​​are displayed at the exhibition. The exhibition will last one week.

In 1971-1982, Jeyran Mahmudova studied at the Secondary Specialized Music School named after Bulbul. In 1982, she entered the Faculty of History and Theory of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

In 1994, Jeyran Mahmudova defended his candidacy on the topic "Problems of Azerbaijani classifications", and in 2012 she defended his doctoral dissertation on the topic "Interrelationships between poetry and music in the songs of Azerbaijani composers".

In 2003,the musicologist was awarded the scientific title of "associate professor" and "professor" in 2017 by the Higher Attestation Commission.

By the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated July 30, 2018, she was appointed the rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

On December 13, 2023, Jeyran Mahmudova was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Art Worker".

