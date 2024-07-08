Renowned pianist to give concert in Baku

8 July 2024 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of his world tour, renowned American pianist Mark Damisch will visit Baku, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

On August 19, the musician will perform his concert program "Movement" at Heydar Aliyev Centre.

The concert will feature the pianist's favourite works by outstanding composers such as Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Frederic Chopin, and Claude Debussy.

Mark Damisch gave his first piano concert at the age of 7. At the age of 19, the young musician went on a world tour. At that time, the musician also performed as part of a vocal group with the Vienna Boys' Choir.

His creative biography includes several world tours and hundreds of concerts.

Mark Damisch gave concerts in more than 70 countries, including Africa, Germany, Australia, China, India, Israel, Egypt, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, New Zealand, and Greece.

The pianist also studied law and worked in that field. He took a 19-year break as a musician, but decided to return to the stage in the summer of 2000.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz