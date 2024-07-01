State Choir Chapel performs magnificent concert [PHOTOS]

1 July 2024 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel has performed a magnificent concert in the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

The concert soloists, including Honoured Artist Anton Verstandt, laureates of republican and international competitions Elnur Huseynov, Shakir Mamedov, Emin Mammadov, Arastun Guliyev, Farhad Alakbarov, and Adil Bakhishli, performed spirituals and jazz compositions.

The vocalists were accompanied by Eldar Mammadov, Narmin Rzayeva, and Elkhan Niftiev.

The Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel performed under the baton of artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova.

The musical program aroused great interest from the audience and was met with a storm of applause.

Azerbaijan State Choir was founded in 1926 by the outstanding composer, musicologist, teacher, and founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art, People's Artist of the USSR Uzeyir Hajibeyli, as a polyphonic choir.

Since its foundation, the ensemble has been led for many years by the Honoured Artist, choirmaster Eduard Novruzov.

Since February 1996, the artistic director of the chapel has been the People's Artist, Professor, and Head of the Department of Choral Conducting at the Baku Music Academy, Gulbaji Imanova.

Currently, the choirmaster of the choir chapel is Associate Professor of the Baku Music Academy, Yulizana Kukhmazova.

The range of the team is enormous, and its creative interests are wide and varied. The chapel's repertoire includes more than a thousand music pieces.

The choir has successfully toured Turkiye, Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, Spain, and Georgia.

