Pop star Ricky Martin to give concert in Baku

27 June 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

World-famous pop star Ricky Martin will perform in Baku for the first time, Azernews reports.

Ricky Martin, one of the legendary artists, will perform a spectacular concert on August 2 on the Caspian coast in Sea Breeze.

The organizers note that the artist will visit Azerbaijan with his team of 43 people.

Ricky Martin is a true music icon, with over 95 million albums sold worldwide. The artist is the owner of a large number of awards, including two Grammy awards, Billboard awards, etc. Martin's talents are not limited to music - he is also an actor, having won an Emmy Award for his role in the television series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

The charttopping single "Maria" incorporated a mixture of Latin music genres and became his first international hit. His international success was further solidified with his fourth album, Vuelve (1998).

The album, which earned Martin his first Grammy Award, spawned songs "Vuelve" and "La Copa de la Vida". Martin performed the latter at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards. His first English album, Ricky Martin (1999) became his first US Billboard 200 number one. The lead single "Livin' la Vida Loca" topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

