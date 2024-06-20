Piano Etude: Winners of writing contest awarded in Baku [PHOTOS]

A writing competition has been organized as part of the third Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the competition is to create a vivid musical image in a literary work and popularize the theme of music in literature.

The participants' works were evaluated by members of the jury: director and chairman of the Maqsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center Anna Ibrahimbayova, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Alexander Khakimov, director of the NG Creators Club Natig Aliyev, media coordinator of the Baku Piano Festival Rustam Huseynov.

The jury members noted their favorite works of the contestants during the event, spoke about their selection criteria and wished good luck and creative success to all participants.

Alisa Orekhova became the winner of the competition with the story "The price", Arzu Manafli placed second and Mehdi Ali ranked third, winning the Audience Choice Award.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performance of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most discerning music lovers and give vivid emotions. The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is laureate of international competitions, jazzman and pianist, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

