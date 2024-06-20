Baku Int'l Piano Festival welcomes music enthusiasts [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

20 June 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Shahin Novrasli and Spanish dancer Rebeca Ortega (Rebeca Ortega Flamenco) have mesmerized the audience with their magnificent performances at third Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

The dancer managed to create an amazing show, providing the audience with a fascinating and passionate musical visualization of Spanish passion and expression in the traditional flamenco style with her own improvisations.

Rebeca Ortega worked with the Nottingham Flamenquitas group. She studied classical flamenco at the Carmen Amaya Cultural Academy of Flamenco, interned at the world famous Centro de Arte Flamenco y Danza Española Amor de Dios in Madrid, at the Escuela Mayor de Danza, and at the Professional Dance Academy in Seville.

She also studied modern dance with master Manuela Nogales. Her dance includes an extensive repertoire, including classical flamenco, as well as personal stage experiences related to theater and circus skills. As a flamenco dancer, she is distinguished by her strong expression, sense of rhythm, elegance and high level of stagecraft.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performance of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most discerning music lovers and give vivid emotions. The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is laureate of international competitions, jazzman and pianist, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

Hashtags: #bakupianofest #bakupianofestival

Detailed festival program on the website: https://bakupianofestival.com/

Tickets: https://iticket.az/ru/events/3rd-baku-international-piano-festival

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz