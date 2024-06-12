YARAT to present Azerbaijani artist's solo exhibition "Voices of Silence" [PHOTOS]

12 June 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Multidisciplinary artist Aidan Salakhova's inaugural large-scale museum exhibition, "Voices of Silence," will be presented at YARAT Contemporary Art Space on June 13, Azernews reports.

The exhibition confronts the globally pertinent issue of domestic violence while amplifying the voices of its victims. Through her project, the artist delves into the emotional terrain of domestic violence, illuminating the fears and despair experienced by victims. The exhibition showcases an installation comprising 12 towering jugs crafted from white stone aghlay glass, representing the artist’s maiden venture into incorporating local stone into her works.

At the heart of the exhibition lies the sound emanating from these jugs – each one briefly narrates the tragic stories of domestic violence victims spanning the past 12 years, shedding light on these issues not only in Azerbaijan but also in other nations.

These voices create a poignant contrast between the aesthetic allure of the installation and the harrowing narratives, underscoring the imperative for society to acknowledge and combat instances of domestic violence.

Evoking a symbol of hope and remembrance, the installation "Voices of Silence" prompts contemplation on denouncing all forms of violence and the imperative of actively combating it. The exhibition provides an informative and secure space for fostering dialogue, comprehension, and solidarity, advocating for a society where silence surrounding domestic violence is shattered, and where individuals can live free from fear and violence. The exhibition is curated by Farah Alakbarli.

Aidan Salahova (b. 1964, Moscow) is an artist, sculptor, and teacher. In 1987, she graduated from the V.I. Surikov Moscow State Academic Art Institute. Since 1988, she has been a member of the USSR Union of Artists. Aidan Salahova was one of the organisers and co-authors of the "First Gallery," which was considered the first contemporary art gallery to open in Moscow (1989-1992).

Later, she founded the "Aidan" Gallery, which operated from 1992 to 2012. In 2002, the artist was awarded the silver medal of the Russian Academy of Arts.

From 2002 to 2007, Aidan Salahova was a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Arts, and since 2007, she has been a full member.

In her art, Aidan Salahova explores the interactions between East and West, internal prohibitions and freedom, male and female beginnings, as well as the role of women in the world and their image in art.

The artist has held several solo exhibitions, including L'escala daurada (Imaginart, Spain, 2023); Hidden Ornament (Triumph Gallery, Russia, 2022); New Saints (Marble Palace of the Russian Museum, Russia, 2021); The Dust Became the Breath (Gazelli Art House, UK, 2021); Vices et vertus (Saint Loup Church, Belgium, 2017); Stability (Cuadro Contemporary Art Gallery, UAE, 2017), and others.

She has also participated in numerous group exhibitions, including La Voz Velada (La Neomudejar Museum, Spain, 2024); Compressed Memory (Gazelli Art House, Azerbaijan, 2023); Fragility (MIA Art Collection, UAE, 2023); Named Vasari. Revival (Arsenal, Volga-Vyatka branch of the State Museum of Fine Arts named after A.S. Pushkin, Russia, 2022); Private Space (RuArts Gallery, Russia, 2022); the 17th Istanbul Biennale (2022); My One and Only (Mario Mauroner Contemporary Art, Austria, 2022), among others.

