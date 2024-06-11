Steven Seagal receives star at Sea Breeze Walk of Fame [PHOTOS]

11 June 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Hollywood star and martial artist Steven Seagal has received a star at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, Azernews reports.

Throughout his career, Steven Seagal has starred in over 100 films. The actor is best known for his roles in iconic movies such as "Under Siege," "Above the Law," "Death in Defiance" and many others.

Walking along the red carpet. Steven Seagal and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN) shared their impressions of the event, highlighting their long-standing friendship and collaboration.

This is not the first time Steven Seagal has come to Baku. He performed concerts here and took part in various projects.

The actor expressed his gratitude to Emin Agalarov for their decade of friendship.

"I am grateful for the creativity that Emin brings into my life and for his friendship and support. It is a great joy for me to visit beautiful Baku again and take part in the ceremony of laying a personal star," said Steven Seagal.

The ceremony marked the addition of Seagal's star as the sixth on the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, a project spearheaded by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov.

"We are honoured to lay the star of Steven Seagal, who is my great friend. He is a true cinema legend, an amazing musician. Everyone loves him in Azerbaijan. I am honoured to be his friend. I am glad that his star will appear in Baku," said Emin Agalarov.

Steven Seagal's signature star became sixth on the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame. The Alley already features stars Muslim Magomayev, Tamara Sinyavskaya, Nani Bregvadze, Engelbert Humperdinck, and Alessandro Safina.

