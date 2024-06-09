Sweden-Azerbaijan Association hosts concert in Stockholm

9 June 2024 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A concert titled "A Clean Environment is a Joy for Everyone" was held at St. Michael's Church (Mikaelikyrkan) in Stockholm, organized by the SAF Sweden-Azerbaijan Association with the support of the Skarholmen Municipality Administration, Azernews reports.

The chair of the association, Sevda Dadashova, delivered a welcome speech discussing the global impacts of climate change and the upcoming COP29 climate conference to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year.

The concert featured performances by artists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Sweden. Turkish opera singer Burcu Kuru performed Gulchohra's aria from Uzeyir Hajibeyli's operetta "Arshin Mal Alan." Ulrika Nilsson and Jacques Radinson, an opera duet, performed excerpts from Italian operas, including the song "Azerbaijan," which was met with thunderous applause. Students from the local "Garabagh" Sunday school danced to the famous song "The Foggy Mountains of Shusha." The concert concluded with pianist Vusala Baghirova and young violinist Nubar Baghirova presenting classical works by Spanish and Italian composers.

