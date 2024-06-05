New literary project launched in country [PHOTOS]

5 June 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Well-known poetess Irana Gasimova has launched a project "Poets of Azerbaijan with Irana Gasimova", Azernews reports. Poet and writer Leyli Salayeva was invited to participate in the first evening organized within the project.

At the beginning of the evening, interviewer, architect, artist and art project curator Nurzia Khalilova spoke with the poet. In this half-hour conversation, guests learned about the creative path of Leyli Salayeva, her projects and plans.

Leyli Salayeva recited her poems, both new and already included in poetry collections. Her poems were also recited by readers and connoisseurs of the poetess’s work.

Note that Leyli Salayeva is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers Union and a member of the Society of Poets of Great Britain. She is the author of five poetry books.

Irana Gasimova is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, laureate of the Azerbaijani Golden Pen Prize. She is the author of several poetry collections.

Her works include the satirical play "What Women Want", the poetic performance KinoLirika, and the poetic play "Man and Woman".

