Baku hosts musical evening dedicated to Ismail Hajibayov [PHOTOS]

Baku Contemporary Music Society and the Baku Museum Center have hosted another concert as part of the project "Musical Evenings at the Museum".

The concert was dedicated to the work of composer Ismail Hajibayov (1949-2006), Azernews reports.

The moderator, musicologist Shafagat Mammadova spoke about the life and work of Ismail Hajibayov, and the guests were presented with chamber works by the composer.

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra delighted the audience with their performances. The orchestra was conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The soloists included People's Artist Ulviya Hajibayova (piano), Honored Artists Farida Mammadova (soprano), Khurshid Abdullayeva (harpsichord) as well as Mirkhalid Mammadzade (flute), Mammad Rajabli (clarinet) ), Nemat Tanriverdiyev (trombone), Umid Mustafazade, Fatima Nasirli, Ali Amishov (violin), Asmar Karimli (cello) andAfag Garayeva (piano).

Ismail Hajibayov is an Azerbaijani composer who turned neoclassicism into one of the integral components of his work.

As a result of the internal processing of Ashug music, as well as the synthesis of polyphonic styles and techniques characteristic of Western European music (perfectly mastered by the composer), "neoclassicism" in his work manifested itself with its inherent clarity and clarity of forms.

Hajibayov, who received his composition education in the class of Gara Garayev, taught composition at the Baku Music Academy named after U. Hajibayli from 1974 until the end of his life.

Ismail Hajibayov is the author of "Pages from an Album", "Three Idylls", "Concertino", "Patterns" for a symphony orchestra and several other works that have become an important part of our musical heritage.

A striking example of national neoclassicism is the piano rhapsody "Dzhangi". In the portrait-concert will be performed the composer's chamber works.

The main goal of the "Musical Evenings at the Museum" project is to organize portraits and concerts of Azerbaijani composers and highlight the features of their work.

Most of the time is devoted to the presentation of original music, which contributes to the process of forming a permanent audience of quality music in our country.

As part of the project, portrait concerts of such Azerbaijani composers as Tahir Ibishov, Rahilia Hasanova and Khayyam Mirzazade were held.

