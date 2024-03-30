Azerbaijan to host Belarusian Culture days

30 March 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Belarusian Culture Days will be held in Baku from April 1 to 3, Azernews reports.

On April 1 at 19:00, as part of the culture days, the opening ceremony of Belarusian Cinema Days will be held at the Nizami Cinema Center. The film "Лист ожидания" ("Waiting list") filmed by director A. Yefremov last year will be shown.

The culture week will be concluded on April 3 at 19:00 at the Nizami Cinema Center with the screening of the documentary film "Страна спасённого великана" ("Country of the Saved Giant") (2023, directed by I. Byshnev).

---

