CINEMO Mobile Film Festival winners awarded in Baku [PHOTOS]

The CINEMO Mobile Film Festival has announced its winners. The awarding ceremony took place at Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports.

The festival, which started on December 1 last year as part of the Creative Week organized by the Culture Ministry, was supported by the Cinema Agency.

CINEMO Mobil Film Festival, which takes place under the slogan "Fikir çəkmə, Telefona çək!" aims at supporting the creative activity of youth, popularizing mobile film production among youth, increasing youth knowledge in the field of cinema, identifying talented mobile photographers and filmmakers, promoting social values through the wide possibilities of mobile film, and establishing creative connections between young talents.

The founder and director of the project, film actor Ruslan Sabirli, noted that 150 films were screened at the festival, and only 70 of them were selected (34 feature films, 17 documentaries, and 19 social videos). Participants from 15 cities of the country joined the festival.

The jury of the CINEMO Mobil Film Festival included the director of the State Academic Russian Drama Theater, member of the Azerbaijan Guild of Professional Film Directors Emin Mirabdullayev, director of the Dervish Production Centre, chairman of the Association of the Azerbaijani Young Filmmakers, co-founder of the Association of Independent Cinematographers of the South Caucasus, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union Ali Isa Jabbarov, member of the jury of international film festivals, director of the Baku International Short Film Festival, director of ÖZ FİLM Fehruz Shamiyev, director, author of the full-length film "Prisoner", which became the first project from Azerbaijan selected for the scenario platform Cinefondation Residency of the Cannes Film Festival Orhan Agazade, actress, producer , founder of SFN film production Sevinj Aliyeva.

The award ceremony was broadcast on the page of the official community of TikTok streamers in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (@tiktoklive_cis), and was watched by about 50 thousand people from ten countries.

Ruslan Sabirli expressed confidence that this will create the basis for the international status of the festival in the future. Then, with the participation of famous film figures, the winners were presented with awards.

In the Social Video nomination, Mammadali Abilov's film "Qismət" ranked first, Fikrat Gunduzlu's film "Gəlincik" took the second place while Azer Kazimov's film "Mənim adım autizmdir" placed third.

The winners in this nomination received 1,200 AZN (first place), 1,000 AZN (second place) and 800 AZN (third place) respectively.

In the Documentary Film category, Taleh Urfansoy's film "Alovla savaşanlar" (Shaki district) took first place, Sabir Nurullayev's film "Şərqiyyə" (Zagatala district) ranked second while Emin Hasanov's film "Daşların sirri" (Shusha district) secured the third place.

The winners in this nomination received 1,500 AZN (first place), 1, 200, AZN (second place) and 1,000 AZN (third place) respectively.

In the Feature Film nomination, Dilavar Manafov's film "44 ölçü" won first place, Shirin Ahmadov's film "Bayram hədiyyəsi" placed second, and Aydan Gafarova's film "Bağlıdır-açıqdır" ranked third.

The winners in this nomination received 2,000 AZN (first place), 1, 500 AZN (second place) and 1,200 AZN (third place).

The youngest and oldest participants in the project – 14-year-old Sema Abdullayeva (Shaki district) and 64-year-old Oleg Namazov (Ganja district)– were awarded diplomas.

Congratulating the winners and wishing them further creative success, First Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stressed that these names will form a new wave of Azerbaijani cinema in the near future.

After the award ceremony, a screening of films took place. In the artistic part, students of the Baku Choreography Academy o presented a national dance choreographed by People's Artist Yusif Gasimov.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az and Turkic.world.

