ADA University hosts Italy-Azerbaijan Horticultural Exhibition [PHOTOS]

23 February 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Italy-Azerbaijan Horticulture Exhibition was held as part of the closing of the Baku module of the Sustainable Horticulture Systems certificate program jointly presented by ADA University and Bologna University of Italy, Azernews reports.

A total of 20 Italian and Azerbaijani companies operating in the field of horticulture participated in the first exhibition held with the initiative of ADA University and the Italian "MacFrut" exhibition, with the organizational support of the Italy-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM), "Caspian Agro" and the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (AZPROMO). The companies representing Italy mainly specialize in agriculture, food technology, and innovation, and the companies representing Azerbaijan mainly specialize in fruit growing, nursery, and dry fruit production.

High-ranking officials of the Agriculture Ministry, the ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, the management of ADA, as well as local and foreign experts specializing in the field of horticulture, got acquainted with the exhibition. Participants of the certificate program met with representatives of local and foreign companies and got acquainted with business opportunities at the exhibition where agricultural products were displayed.

Later, the closing ceremony of the Baku module of the Sustainable Gardening Systems joint certificate program was held. The ceremony was declared open with the speech of Matteo Vittuari, the dean of the newly introduced Agriculture and Food Sciences faculty within Italy-Azerbaijan University. It was noted that during the five-day module, representatives of industry, government, and academic circles exchanged ideas to find answers to the current problems and challenges of local small and medium-sized enterprises in the training sessions for professionals working in the field of horticulture.

ADA University vice-rector and director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy Fariz Ismayilzadeh noted during his speech that ADA University trains professionals with international experience in the field of agriculture, as well as the necessary knowledge for the development of this field.

The event continued with the speech of Azad Jafarli, the head of the Central Office of the Agriculture Ministry, and during the speech, the role of the Agriculture and Food Sciences Faculty, which operates within the Italy-Azerbaijan University, in the development of human capital and the expansion of research in the field of agriculture and food was discussed.

Then the participants watched the video address of Giovanni Molari, rector of the University of Bologna, and Rosalbo Lanciotti, director of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies of the University.

In the end, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri emphasized that the intellectual cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan is very important and it is a good thing that this cooperation is implemented in the field of education through ADA University.

It should be noted that during the Baku module of the certificate program, seminars were held with researchers and international experts, and business meetings between producers specializing in horticulture in Azerbaijan and Italy, included professional seminars. The next modules of the program are scheduled to be held in April and May.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz