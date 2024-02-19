Baku to host gala night of CINEMO Mobile Film Festival

19 February 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nizami Cinema Center will host a gala night of the 1st CINEMO Mobile Film Festival on February 23.

"The festival will last three days. Feature films will be shown on February 21 from 14:00 to 17:00; documentaries and social videos will be presented on February 22 from 14:00 to 17:00. The names of the festival winners will be announced at the gala evening in Nizami Cinema Center with the participation of media personalities. An interesting program awaits guests," said the festival's founder and director, film actor Ruslan Sabirli.

The winners of the festival will receive cash prizes in the following amounts:

Feature Film: first place – 2,000 AZN, second place – 1,500 AZN, third place – 1,200 AZN;

Documentary Film: first place – 1,500 AZN, second place – 1,200 AZN, third place – 1,000 AZN;

Social Video: first place – 1,200 AZN, second place – 1,000 AZN, third place – 800 AZN.

CINEMO Mobil Film Festival, which takes place under the slogan "Fikir çəkmə, Telefona çək!" aims at supporting the creative activity of youth, popularising mobile film production among youth, increasing youth knowledge in the field of cinema, identifying talented mobile photographers and filmmakers, promoting social values through the wide possibilities of mobile film, and establishing creative connections between young talents.

CINEMO Mobil Film Festival is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency as part of the Creative Week (Yaradıcı Həftə) organised by the Culture Ministry.

The award ceremony will be broadcast on the page of the official community of TikTok streamers in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktoklive_cis.

More information can be found on the festival website: www.cinemoff.com.

