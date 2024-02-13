Baku to host event dedicated to Scottish poet Robert Burns

13 February 2024 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

The University of Glasgow Azerbaijan Alumni Association (UGAAA) will host a Burns Night event on February 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Shirvanshah Hotel. This special evening is dedicated to commemorating the great Scottish poet, Robert Burns, Azernews reports.

The event promises to be a fascinating experience with representatives from the British Embassy, ​​UK alumni and guests from a range of organizations. Guests will gather to network, enjoy an exclusive open buffet dinner, and partake in the Scottish cultural journey together.

The night will continue with the reading of poems by Robert Burns and the works of well-known poets in Azerbaijan.

The University of Glasgow Azerbaijan Alumni Association (UGAAA) was founded in 2023 with the endorsement of the University of Glasgow.

The UGAAA proudly stands as a prominent global alumni association of the university. Its primary mission is to cultivate a strong sense of community among University of Glasgow alumni and Azerbaijani alumni affiliated with UK institutions. Additionally, the association is dedicated to building a robust network among its alumni, facilitating meaningful connections during events.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

+994552182273

