OTS Secretary General visits Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation [PHOTOS]

9 February 2024 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, has visited the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

During the meeting with the President of the Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, the sides discussed the significant contribution of heads of state to strengthening integration processes in the Turkic world, Azernews reports.

The sides emphasised the importance of the coordinated activities among Turkic cooperation organisations established by the heads of Turkic countries.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev and Aktoty Raimkulova also touched upon the strengthening interaction between the foundation and the Organisation of Turkic States.

The meeting underscored the special role of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in promoting, protecting, and restoring the material and spiritual heritage of Turkic states. The Foundation's initiative to prepare a "Convention on the Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World" was hailed.

The meeting continued with discussions on the implementation of future international projects within the cooperation between the foundation and the Organisation of Turkic States.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz