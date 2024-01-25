BSU holds event dedicated to Days of Science and Culture of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan

25 January 2024 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

It is necessary to develop cooperation in the field of education for the next generation.

Azernews reports that Akmal Saidov, the first deputy chairman of the Legislative Chamber of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan, said this during his speech at the Baku State University (BSU) event dedicated to the Days of Science and Culture of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan.

According to him, there is a need for teacher exchange programs for closer cooperation in the field of science.

"Uzbek scientists can give lectures here, and our Azerbaijani colleagues can give lectures in our universities. Mutual support is also very important during the defense of candidates and doctoral theses. This used to be the case, but recently, this practice has lost its relevance. I believe that this is also one of the areas of scientific cooperation between our countries."

During the event, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, informed journalists that Uzbekistan is interested in opening branches of Azerbaijani universities in the country.

"We invite Azerbaijani universities to Uzbekistan to consider the issue of opening branches or joint ventures not only in Tashkent but also in other cities—Samarkand and Bukhara. I myself have visited many universities in Baku and Ganja and met with their management. In many Azerbaijani universities, he has good experience and valuable personnel," he said.

According to the ambassador, representatives of the scientific community of both countries agree on closer cooperation:

"This means the exchange of students, professors, and joint research."

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Baku State University and the Institute of Astronomy of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan. BSU Rector Elchin Babayev and Director of the Institute of Astronomy of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, Shukhrat Egamberdiyev, participated in the event. Sh. Egamberdiyev was also presented with an Honorary Decree on behalf of the rector of BSU.

