Baku to host Republican Children's Drawing Competition [PHOTOS]

Registration has started for the Republican Children's Drawing Competition, "Spring Colours". The art contest will take place in the Khatai Arts Centre within the Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The plein air will be organised by the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Centre with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai District Executive Power, and the Union of the Azerbaijani Artists.

Children, adolescents, and young people aged 10 to 21 who wish to take part in the project must fill out the appropriate form and send it to the email address [email protected] before February 5. You can take part in plein air alone or in a group.

The participant must create a watercolour painting on the theme of spring. When choosing the best works, the composition, colour scheme, and personality of the author will be taken into account, taking into account his age.

Based on the results of the competition, 100 best works will be selected for the exhibition, the authors of which will be awarded gifts and certificates.

Information about the works that will be exhibited, the authors, and the time of the exhibition will be published on the social networks of the Union of Azerbaijani Artists and the State Art Gallery.

A virtual catalogue of the exhibition will also be prepared, and upon completion, the works will be stored in the collection of the Khatai Arts Centre.

