Famous Azerbaijani composer's operetta staged in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

15 January 2024 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ankara State Opera and Ballet Theater has successfully demonstrated Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler".

The play was directed by the Chief Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, Azernews reports.

The orchestra is Rustam Rahmadov, text editor Şenol Talınlı, decor and costume designer Yusuf Toker, lighting artist Ali Gökdemir, choreographer Özge Ay and concertmaster Erkin Onay were also involved in the work on the operetta.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta was a huge success with the audience in Ankara.

"The Cloth Peddler" tells the love story of young Asgar, who wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has everything he could wish for except for one thing - a lovely wife. However, some old-fashioned traditions do not allow him to choose his own bride.

The plot of the musical comedy was taken from life by the author. So, women in the East have long worn a veil, they were not allowed to appear on the street with an open face. The girls got married, as a rule, at the will of their parents. The groom in most cases also saw his bride only after the wedding.

In the 20th century, this tradition began to be criticized. A new generation of young people wanted to get married with someone they love.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta tells about a young man who pretended to be a cloth peddler in order to see his future wife.

The musical comedy combines the traditions of European classical and Azerbaijani national music.

"The Cloth Peddler" was translated into 80 languages and staged in about 200 theaters in 80 countries.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz