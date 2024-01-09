Subscription concerts underway at State Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

9 January 2024 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

After a long break, subscription concerts have started in the State Philharmonic Hall.

Supported by the Culture Ministry, the subscription concerts are held every Saturday at 14:00 in the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

During December, the Azerbaijan State Piano Trio "Dance Genre in Music" and Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra delighted the audience with their performances.

Moreover, music lovers enjoyed a concert of young talents dedicated to the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year in the Hall of Chamber and Organ Music.

The concert program included works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

Subscription concerts in January started with a concert by the Azerbaijan State Piano Trio dedicated to the music of the 20th century. On January 13, young talents will perform works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

The last subscription concert of January will take place on the 27th.

The choir of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble, named after Fikrat Amirov, will perform retro music from Azerbaijani films.

Those who want to attend concerts can purchase tickets at the box office in Baku and on the website iticket.az.

A subscription ticket purchased once is valid for concerts for one month.

