Young talents totally captivate music lovers in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Magnificent concert has been held at the cs part of the project 'Yeni Adlar" (New Names).

The project contributes to the preservation of the Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts

As part of the project, young talents perform concert programs accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

The concert program was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Laureates of national and international competitions, pianists Laman Seyidova and Jamala Abdin Zadeh, violinist Aitaj Kara, tar player Sakhavat Mammadov delighted the audience with Double Concerto for Violin, Piano and Orchestra by Fikrat Amirov, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra N1 (g-moll, op.25) by Felix Mendelssohn and Concerto For Tar with Orchestra N2 by Haji Khanmammadov.

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. The young talents totally captivated the music lovers with their performances.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov

