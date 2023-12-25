Nizami Cinema premieres documentary "Hadrut, you are free!" [PHOTOS]

A documentary film "Hadrut, you are free!" has been presented at the Nizami Cinema Center.

President of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, the staff of the Ministry of Defense, figures of culture and art attended the presentation ceremony, Azernews reports.

Speaking of the event, Director of Baku Media Center Orman Aliyev emphasized that presentation of such films became possible after liberation of the lands, noting that Azerbaijani soldiers, under the leadership of the President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, won a glorious victory.

The documentary was produced by the Baku Media Center and the AzerbaijanFilm Studio by order of the Azerbaijan Film Agency under the Culture Ministry. The executive producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva.

The film features the liberation of Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district from enemy occupation on October 9.

The liberation of Hadrut is considered one of the key turning points in the Second Garabagh War.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27, 2020.

The 44-day Patriotic War war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10, 2020, by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

