World-famous opera singers thrill audience in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

World-famous opera singers Fidan Gasimova and Khuraman Gasimova have thrilled the audience in Baku.

A spectacular concert took place at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall as part of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert "In the Light of Art," dedicated to People’s Artist of the USSR Fidan Gasimova and People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Khuraman Gasimova left no one indifferent.

Speaking at the event, Honoured Artist Professor Zemfira Gafarova emphasised that national art cannot be imagined without Fidan Gasimova and People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Khuraman Gasimova, who played a big role in the development of the country’s musical culture and opera art and worthily represented Azerbaijan abroad.

The creativity of the Gasimov sisters is firmly connected with high performing culture, rich taste, intellectual horizons, and self-demandingness, which is reflected in the choice of repertoire and work on complex works by musicians of the pre-classical and mediaeval eras, on popular songs and arias by Azerbaijani composers, and on world classics.

The creative activity of the opera singers is highly appreciated by the state - Fidan and Khuraman Gasimov were awarded a number of high state awards. The pedagogical activities of the artists who have been teaching at the Baku Music Academy for many years, teaching and sharing their experience and professional knowledge with the younger generation, were also highly appreciated.

The soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Inara Babayeva and pianist Zulfiya Sadygova performed works by Azerbaijani and world classics from the repertoire of the acclaimed vocalists. At the end of the evening, Khuraman Gasimova expressed her sincere gratitude to the organisers and concert participants.

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival is organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The author of the idea and the festival's artistic director is Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Centre on December 22.

