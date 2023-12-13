NUR Art House presents project "Poland through the eyes of Azerbaijani artists" [PHOTOS]

NUR Art House has hosted the first stage of project "Poland through the eyes of Azerbaijani artists".

The project was organized by the Ambassador Cultural Club with the support of the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan and the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Poland through the eyes of Azerbaijani artists is a project implemented in three stages.

The project started with a meeting of Azerbaijani artists with the Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski, who spoke in detail about the country, its history, culture, traditions, etc.

A workshop was also organized for the artists, where they used paint to express their emotions and impressions on canvas.

The final stage of the project ended with an exhibition that included art works created during the workshop.

At the event, the Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski presented diplomas to the project participants.

The workshop curator was Samira Faizova, who led the creative process that united talented artists Eldar Babazade, Roya Hasanova, Gunay Beylarova, Maryam Kiblaeva, Leyla Orujeva, Naila Aslanova, Katerina Rudakova, Sevda Rustamova, Ehtiram Rustamov and Malak Abbaszade.

The main goal of Arts Council Azerbaijan in holding this workshop is to stimulate interest in art and popularize the work of talented Azerbaijani artists.

The project "Poland through the eyes of Azerbaijani artists" is an excellent example of cultural cooperation that enriches society through art and mutual understanding.

