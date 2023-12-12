Baku Chamber Orchestra delights audience with classical music [PHOTOS]

12 December 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Chamber Orchestra has delighted the audience with classical music.

The concert program included works by Austrian classics Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Mozart, Azernews reports.

Under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, laureate of republican and international competitions Sabina Guliyeva (violin) and Sabuha Akhundov (viola) mesmerized the audience at the held at the State Philharmonic Hall.

Baku Chamber Orchestra was founded in 2011 by the initiative of the students of the Baku Music Academy. The orchestra consists of laureates of international competitions and talented musicians.

Baku Chamber Orchestra's artistic director is the People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, professor Farhad Badalbayli, the orchestra director is the People's Artist, Professor Yegyana Akhundova, the chief conductor is the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

