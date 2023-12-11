Baku to host Disney multimedia show

11 December 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Art-East Media Group invites you to experience bright and eventful moments in the first days of the New Year.

Spectacular multimedia show "Disney" will take place at the Cultural Center of the State Security Service on January 2, 2024, Azernews reports.

Art-East Media Group invites everyone to enjoy an interactive "Disney" multimedia New Year's show, where the heroes of famous Disney fairy tales and the most popular cartoons will come together.

Traditionally, on every upcoming New Year's holiday, each of us is in search of goodness and magic, waiting for a miracle, wanting to take a trip to the world of dreams. Taking this into account, the professional team has prepared a special program for you.

If you want to experience nostalgic and magical moments of communication with famous heroes to the sounds of mysterious music and remain under the influence of these emotions for a long time, and at the same time, if you want your children to effectively spend their leisure time, expand their worldview and develop artistic and aesthetic taste, don't miss the interactive "Disney" multimedia New Year's show.

