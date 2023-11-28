British boy band Blue to perform in Baku for first time

28 November 2023 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Blue boy band will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 15, 2024.

The British boy band consists of members Simon Webby, Duncan James, Anthony Costa and Lee Ryan, Azernews reports.

Blue is a British boy band whose records have sold 15 million records worldwide.

In 2002, they topped the British charts with a re-covering of Elton John's classic "Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word", with the musician himself acting as the fifth member of the group.

The boy band has received numerous awards, including Best Newcomer at the 2002 BRIT Awards, Best Newcomer at the Smash Hits Awards, and Best Single, Best Newcomer and Best Pop Act at the Capital FM Awards.

In 2022, Blue returned with singles Haven't Found You Yet and Dance with Me, both from their sixth studio album Heart & Soul.

