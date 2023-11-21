Eldar Mansurov's delights Baku audience [PHOTOS]

A concert dedicated to People's Artist Eldar Mansurov has taken place at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov (tenor) and Nargiz Karimova (soprano) delighted the music lovers with an interesting concert program, Azernews reports.

The Uzeyir Hajibayli State Symphony Orchestra and Azerbaijan State Choir performed at the concert under the baton of the chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Eldar Mansurov is an acclaimed Azerbaijani musician, composer and songwriter.

He is a member of the Mansurov family, which has contributed to the development of the Azerbaijani musical culture. His father was renowned musician and tar player Bahram Mansurov.

He also rocked the stage at Mashal band at the legendary rock festival Golden Fall in 1970.

Eldar Mansurov is author of "Seven beauties" rock-opera, "Cleopatra" and "Olimp" rock-ballet, 5 symphonies, "Mahur-Hindi" symphonic mugham, several works for instrumental and camera ensembles and pieces for chorus. Moreover, Mansurov composed music for a lot of movies and plays. He owns more than 3000 songs and instrumental music.

Mansurov got the title of "Honoured Art worker" and "Peoples Artist" in 2005 and 2012 respectively.

In 2022, he was awarded with the Shohrat Order (Order of Glory).

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz