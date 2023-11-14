Heydar Aliyev Foundation publishes book about Uzun Hasan [PHOTOS]

A book presentation "Uzun Hasan, Ruler of the Aghgoyunlu state" has been held within the 9th Baku International Book Fair.

Published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the book provides insight into the life of Uzun Hasan, an outstanding statesman and commander's genealogy and biography, as well as the collections of material culture samples belonging to the Aghgoyunlu state, kept in the world museums, Azernews reports.

The book consists of two parts. The first part features historical information about the domestic and foreign policies of Uzun Hasan and his son Sultan Yagub, political processes in Azerbaijan and the world in the 15th century, European travelers who visited Azerbaijan and stayed at the Aghgoyunlu Palace in the 14th-15th centuries, the activities of Uzun Hasan's mother Sarah Khatun - the first female diplomat not only in the history of Azerbaijan, but throughout the East, romanticized the image of Uzun Hasan's spouse Despina Khatun in European culture. The first part of the book also provides information about the collection of material and cultural values of the Aghgoyunlu state in museums around the world.

The second part of the publication is a catalog that includes information about rare exhibits of the Military Museum in Istanbul, as well as more than 50 exhibits dating back to the Aghgoyunlu period, stored in the Azerbaijan National History Museum, the National Art Museum, the Carpet Museum and Ganja Museum of Local Lore.

The book was published as part of the exhibition "Uzun Hasan, Ruler of Aghgoyunlu State”, hosted by the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The exposition offers a fascinating journey through Azerbaijani history. This is the first exhibition dedicated to the ruler of Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan,

Through the exhibits, visitors to the centre can learn more about the history of Aghgoyunlu State.

Nearly 80 exhibits were brought to Azerbaijan for the first time, especially for the exhibition,which lasts until January 17, 2024.

