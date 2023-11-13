Renowned opera singer's students shine at International Mugham Center [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

13 November 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Centre has hosted a concert by the Musical Vocal School of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva.

The musical evening was timed to Azerbaijan's Victory Day achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War and National Flag Day, Azernews reports.

First, a minute of silence was observed to honour the memory of the martyrs.

A spectacular concert program opened with the anthem of Azerbaijan.

During the concert, Fidan Hajiyeva's students delighted the audience with patriotic compositions and works by Azerbaijani and world classics.

The MEZZO children's choir and MEZZO women's chamber orchestra, founded by Fidan Hajiyeva, as well as Honoured Artist Farid Aliyev, students of the People's Artist from the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, also performed at the concert.

The evening ended with Muslim Magomayev's legendary composition "Azerbaijan".

The performances of young talents were met with flowers and applause from the audience.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz