ArtVerg project: Film about Auguste Renoir shown in Baku [PHOTOS]

13 October 2023 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

A film "Renoir. Last Love" has been screened at Landmark Baku Cine Club in Baku.

Well-known artists, art critics, and film critics attended the film screening organized as part of the ArtVerg project, Azernews reports.

"Renoir. Last Love" take us to Cote d'Azur (1915). Gray-haired Auguste Renoir receives news that his beloved son Jean has been wounded at the front. The only thing that brightens up the artist’s bitter recluse is the presence of a young red-haired model nearby. The dazzling Andre becomes the artist's last muse and fills his world with new colors. It is not surprising that Jean, who returned from the front, passionately falls in love with an amazing beauty.

After the viewing, the show participants discussed both the screen work and the work of the French painter, one of the main representatives of impressionism - Pierre Auguste Renoir.

The event was co-organized by the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Landmark Hotel.

As part of the ArtVerg project, film screenings are held, after which event participants share their impressions of watching films, hold discussions.

Some ArtVerg events are accompanied by lectures given by foreign and local art historians, film critics, etc.

