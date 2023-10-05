National musicians totally captivate music lovers at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

5 October 2023 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani State Chamber Orchestra (ASCO) has delighted the audience at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The orchestra performed under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov, Azernews reports.

The concert soloists, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rena Rahimova (viola) and Renata Abubakirova (violin) played works of Azerbaijani and Western European composers.

The musicians totally captivated the audience, which rewarded them with a storm of applause.

Founded by outstanding composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev in 1964, the orchestra constantly performs classical masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and European composers.

In 2007, the Azerbaijani State Chamber Orchestra was awarded with the Humay National Award for promoting classical music in Azerbaijan.

The ASCO has successfully toured Turkiye, Germany, Italy, France, South Korea, Japan, Switzerland and other countries.

