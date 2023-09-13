Azerbaijan Carpet Museum to mark National Music Day

13 September 2023 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum invites art and music enthusiasts to enjoy an exhibition dedicated to National Music Day.

Themed "Music Motifs in the Carpets", the exhibition will open its doors to museum visitors on September 16, Azernews reports.

The exhibition will include 11 portraits, carpets, and tapestries from the museum's collection inspired by the art of music.

The magnificent carpets dedicated to such famous composers as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev and Dmitri Shostakovich, created by People's Artists Tahir Salahov and Eldar Mikayilzade, carpet designers Gulmurad Babirov, Basti Sharif, artists Pavel Kuzmenko, Rimma Eminova and Faig Ibrahimov are among the artworks.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the gala concert organized in cooperation with the museum's children's department and children's music school No.7 named after H.Sarabski. The concert program includes classical and modern music pieces.

National Music Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on September 18 each year. The music feast marks the birthday of the outstanding composer, founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art and opera, Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The tradition of celebrating the birthday of the great composer as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi Hajibayov, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This tradition continues till nowadays.

Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals, are being held across the country as part of the celebration.

