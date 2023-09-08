QGallery to host Milena Nabieva's exhibition [PHOTOS]

8 September 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

One of the most significant and kindest contributions of human civilization is unquestionably charity, or, to use a more noble term, philanthropy. We support one another not out of necessity but out of desire and belief that it is essential. In the current world, charity has long since gained widespread acceptance and is essential to living a happy and fulfilling life. On the other hand, creativity is something that comes from a completely different planet and takes on extra air. While creativity always involves touch and communication, especially with oneself, charity is the opportunity and desire to view another person as a human being. It involves looking within oneself, not outward, for solutions to sacred concerns. This does not preclude any crossover between these two aspects of human life, though. After all, creativity is always a bold exodus from personal space, always art to expand the good in the world, made and disseminated into the public not to earn but to give.

Milena Nabieva, a well-known artist, UNESCO representative, vice-chairwoman of the Society for the Protection of Nature, and head of the Hope for Life Charitable Foundation (Həyata ümid), is a genuinely creative person whose emotions, outlook, experiences, and feelings are visually expressed through her extraordinary warm, earthy, loving, and quiet, heartfelt light canvases. The works of all brush masters do not possess the mysterious spirit that is radiated by Milena Nabieva's paintings. These are pieces that explore how we see the world and beauty, how we wait tremblingly for the beautiful, and how we respond to impressions that are open to the heart and soul. This artist's color palette is incredibly varied. Landscapes, drawings, and still lives are all affected by its vividness and depth. Warmth permeates Milena Nabieva's artwork, drawing the visitor into the world of harmony and tranquillity and allowing them to connect with the artist's soul.

QGallery invites art lovers to visit the opening of Milena Nabieva's personal exhibition "Patterns of the Soul" on September 19 at 20:00 in the QGallery. More than 20 canvases by the artist will be presented in the exhibition. The exhibition runs until September 21, 2023, inclusive.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

