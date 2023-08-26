Exhibition of classic cars held in front of Heydar Aliyev Centre [PHOTOS]

26 August 2023 21:36 (UTC+04:00)

An exhibition of classic cars organised by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Zhara Events was held in Baku on August 26, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, held in front of the Heydar Aliyev Centre, displayed classic cars registered to participate in the procession to be held on August 27, as well as some vehicles that were among the exhibits of the car exhibition presented at the Heydar Aliyev Centre. In total, more than 140 vehicles were presented at the exhibition.

A unique car was also presented at the exhibition. It is known that in the world experience it is rare to install various decorative compositions on cars and create various samples of art. For the first time in Azerbaijan, a decorative composition consisting of plant elements was created on the car Gaz-M21 "Volga". It is considered one of the unique decorative-applied art compositions installed on the car.

Retro cars manufactured before 1983 were presented at the exhibition. The oldest car was a Ford Model A manufactured in 1931.

The classic cars will start in front of the Heydar Aliyev Centre and march to the Sea Breeze recreation centre on August 27.



An exhibition of classic cars that have travelled more than 50 kilometres at the Sea Breeze recreation centre will be organised here. The spectators will also be presented a concert with participation of famous performers.



The entertainment programme includes awarding contests and prizes in various nominations.

---

