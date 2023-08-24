National feature film awarded at Italian festival

24 August 2023 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Tahmina Rafaella's feature film "Banu" has been awarded at Ariano International Film Festival held in Italy.

The national film, tells the story of a woman fighting for custody of her son, was named Best Feature Film, Azernews reports.

Events in the film unfold against the background of the 44-day Patriotic War.

The film "Banu" was filmed as part of the Biennale College Cinema grant program with the support of the Venice Film Festival.

Tahmina Rafaella, Melek Abaszade, Zaur Shafiyev, Jafar Gasan, Kabira Hashimli and Emin Asgarov starred in the film.

The festival program included films from Azerbaijan, the USA, Greece, Spain, Italy, Germany and other countries.

The film festival aims at promoting film culture and fostering passion for this art among young people by giving them an opportunity to showcase their cinema works.

