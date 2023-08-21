Exploring Mysteries of Azerbaijani Carpet Art

21 August 2023 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

From 1 September, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will offer guided tours for those wishing to explore the mysteries of carpet art. With over 6,000 carpets in its collection, the museum is home to the world's largest collection of Azerbaijani carpets. The carpets on display date from the 17th to the 20th centuries and are arranged according to style and region, Azernews reports, citing Museum.

As part of the tour entitled "Semi-Nomadic Life", according to the program, participants will be offered a tour of lint-free carpets and rugs, which are an integral part of the life of people living a semi-nomadic - nomadic lifestyle. There will also be a master class on the techniques of lint-free carpet weaving, including hemp, followed by a visit to the Bibi-Heybat Mosque.

Participants of the tour "Palace Carpets" will get acquainted with rare pearls from the museum collection - Garabakh, Tabriz, Shamakhi, Baku carpets of XVII-XVIII centuries, as well as take a master class on pile carpet weaving. A meeting with the artist in the workshop of the famous carpet weaver will be organized for them.

The museum's guided tours will provide visitors with an opportunity to uncover the secrets of Azerbaijan's seven regional carpet-weaving schools. Through the carpets, visitors will gain insight into local culture, nature, and beliefs. In addition, the museum will offer live demonstrations of carpet weaving, and visitors can purchase souvenirs in the gift shop.

The museum's ticket office is open Tuesday-Friday from 10:00-18:00 and Saturday-Sunday from 11:00-19:00. The exposition is open Tuesday-Friday from 10:00-19:00 and Saturday-Sunday from 11:00-20:00. Admission is 7 AZN for adults, 3 AZN for schoolchildren and students, and 12 AZN for guided tours. The museum's 3rd floor is temporarily closed due to reconstruction works.

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is a must-see for anyone interested in the history and culture of Azerbaijani carpets. With its guided tours, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the art of carpet weaving and its importance in Azerbaijani culture.

Tours will be led by experts in the field on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 to 18:00.

Those wishing to take part in the 6-person tours must register at least one week in advance, follow the link.

